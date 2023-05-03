Picket lines in Hollywood as writers go on strike

Picket lines formed outside studios in Los Angeles and New York Tuesday as thousands of writers downed tools in a strike over pay and conditions in the streaming era.

Late-night shows fronted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers and Stephen Colbert were expected to be the first casualties as 11,000 union members walked off the job for the first time in 15 years.

“Writers are not being paid enough,” Louis Jones told AFP outside Netflix in Los Angeles.

“Writers are working long hours, and I’m not seeing a lot of residuals on recurrent episodes on TV.”

The strike, which could hit television series and movies scheduled for release later this year if it continues, came after talks between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the studios’ Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), collapsed.

The WGA said late Monday the studios’ response to its proposals had been “wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing.”