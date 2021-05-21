From Sex Education to Bombay Begums- a common story of resistance

Sex Education and Bombay Begums are two trending series on Netflix. Where Sex Education is set in a small town, Bombay Begum is set in the heart of Mumbai. Where the first one is a teen romantic comedy, the second one is a social drama.

They are not just two web series hailing from completely different parts of the world aka “the East and the West”, they have separate audience groups targeted. Following these circumstances, one might wonder, what can these two series possibly have in common?

Well, in a bird's eye view, it might appear that there's nothing common between them. But a closer look into the story telling reveals how the struggle of women has seamed the East and the West in the same thread.

Both of the series present audience with of women from diverse socio-economic context dealing with complicated situations on their own where all of them have “sexual harassment” as common experience. However, not limiting women into what happened to her, not confining them within the stories of harassments rather celebrating their emotions and achievements is indeed one of the most commendable part in these series.