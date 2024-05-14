Celebrities face digital backlash over Gaza silence

Moreover, the losses could be short-lived, Natasha Lindstaedt, a University of Essex professor who has studied celebrity activism, told AFP.

"Sometimes people make a decision based on an emotional response to an issue and decide that if a celebrity isn't on the same side... they don't want to follow them anymore, but that takes a second," she says.

This phenomenon is known in academic circles as "slacktivism" -- substituting low-stakes online actions like posting memes or liking posts -- or choosing to unfollow a favorite star -- for meaningful political engagement.

Instead of responding, celebrities might find it wiser to wait out the backlash, especially given the sensitive nature of the Gaza conflict, which has proven perilous for many stars.

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency UTA after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in November.

More recently, Jerry Seinfeld, long the model of an apolitical celebrity, has faced criticism for affiliating himself more closely with Israel.

That backlash against the Jewish comedian intensified after his wife Jessica donated to a group of pro-Israel counter-protesters at UCLA responsible for a violent altercation with pro-Palestinian demonstrators.