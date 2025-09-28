Selena Gomez weds music producer Benny Blanco

The post is captioned "9.27.25" between two white emoji hearts, with Blanco commenting: "my wife in real life."

The ceremony was held in Santa Barbara County's Hope Ranch, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, according to Vogue Magazine.

Among the 170 guests were US pop superstar -- and longtime Gomez best friend -- Taylor Swift, as well as British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, socialite Paris Hilton, and Gomez's "Only Murders" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.