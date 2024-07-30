"Leave me alone": Selena Gomez shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Selena Gomez, who always comes with much scrutiny over her changing looks and weight fluctuations, fed up with all the rumours around her going under the knife for cosmetic procedures, recently shut down speculations.

The 32-year-old singer addressed the speculations while responding to a TikToker video about the buzz around her changing looks in the comment section.

In the now-deleted clip, content creator Marissa Barrionuevo was asked to share what work Gomez has gotten done over the years, according to Page Six.

Barrionuevo, a physician assistant in a plastic surgery office, declined to analyze Gomez's appearance, citing the former Disney Channel star's health struggles with lupus as the reason.