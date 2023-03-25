Selena Gomez breaks silence on her feud with Hailey Bieber

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has finally broken her silence about her alleged feud with supermodel Hailey Bieber.

On Friday, Gomez took to Instagram Story and shared a message after learning about the immense criticism Hailey has been receiving.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for,” Gomez said.