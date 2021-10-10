‘Hariprabha Takeda: An Unsung Traveller of Bengal’ screened at LWM

Bangladeshi scholar Monzurul Huq conveyed his greetings and expressed his admiration to the project and the film via a video message at the event. He played a major role behind rediscovering and addressing Hariprabha to the world by locating a copy of the first and only book published by her sister, Santiprabha Mullick in 1915 in London’s Indian Office Library. Later, he brought out an edition of the book in 1999; two more editions were published later in Delhi (2007) and Kolkata (2009) by others.

“Hariprabha and her Japanese husband Uemon Takeda are true pioneers, who laid the foundation of a very cordial bilateral relationship between the two countries. She married a foreign national at the time when women were supposed to stay at home and follow straight social order. She travelled to an unknown world and also shared her experiences for the others, through writing a book on what she has seen. The book was published in 1915 and all the proceedings were donated for ‘Matriniketan,’ a shelter home for abandoned girls and destitute women in Dhaka’s Nimtali, run by her family.”

Producer Eliza Binte Elahi, who also played the character of Hariprabha in the documentary, talked about her experience behind the project and expressed her gratitude to the concerns at the screening.

“Discovering and presenting Hariprabha through the documentary was a challenge, nonetheless it was truly an amazing experience for me. I feel honoured to showcase her amazing tale through this film, which I believe will enthral the audiences,” she said.