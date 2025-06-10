Actress Subah's life support may be removed Tuesday evening
Actress Tanin Subah's physical condition has worsened. She has been on life support since 2nd June. Physicians have already declared her 'clinically dead'. It has been recommended that her life support be removed.
Physicians are currently awaiting the consent of Subah's husband. According to the actress's family, if her husband grants permission, her life support may be removed this evening, Tuesday.
Tanin Subah's younger brother, Injamul Ramim, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, "My brother-in-law is handling all the necessary procedures, including the hospital bills. Life support may be removed this evening. My sister's condition remains unchanged; we haven't received anything hopeful from the physicians. After the life support is removed, we'll take her to our village home in Madaripur for her burial."
Tanin Subah suddenly fell ill on 2 June. She received initial treatment at a clinic near her Aftabnagar residence and returned home. However, she felt unwell again in the evening. She was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Banasree. As her condition worsened, physicians recommended advanced treatment. She was then transferred to a private hospital in Dhanmondi in the middle of the night, where she is currently on life support.
Tanin Subah was born in Mollarhat, Kalkini upazila, Madaripur. However, she spent her childhood at her maternal grandparents' home in Barisal. Due to her father's job, she also lived in Saudi Arabia with her family for several years.
In 2012, she participated in the 'Closeup One' and 'Mangoli Nacho Bangladesh Nacho' competitions. Although she didn't advance very far, it sparked her interest in working in showbiz. She then entered the entertainment industry through commercials, later acting in dramas and films. Her big screen debut was with the film 'Matir Pori', after which she signed on for several more movies. Currently, several of her films are awaiting release.