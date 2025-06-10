Actress Subah's life support may be removed Tuesday evening

Actress Tanin Subah's physical condition has worsened. She has been on life support since 2nd June. Physicians have already declared her 'clinically dead'. It has been recommended that her life support be removed.

Physicians are currently awaiting the consent of Subah's husband. According to the actress's family, if her husband grants permission, her life support may be removed this evening, Tuesday.

Tanin Subah's younger brother, Injamul Ramim, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, "My brother-in-law is handling all the necessary procedures, including the hospital bills. Life support may be removed this evening. My sister's condition remains unchanged; we haven't received anything hopeful from the physicians. After the life support is removed, we'll take her to our village home in Madaripur for her burial."