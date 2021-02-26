Heal yourself with ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’

Then there’s Perry Park who is carefree, would rather drink away his days, is very into fishing, and is really fun to hang out with. He is also a genius who knows how to build a bomb out of a rice cooker. Nana is a young and innocent alter who is stuck at that age. She was revealed to be Cha Do Hyun's representation of his childhood fears. And lastly, Mr. X presents himself as a magician and was a mystery.

There are various life lessons to learn from this K-drama. It perfectly depicted few societal issues, family, and self-love. First, this highlighted mental health and awareness with care and perfection. Many people have less knowledge when it comes to this matter. The journey and struggles of Cha Do Hyun will teach you to be kinder to other people as we know little about others. Saying that we should also avoid being judgmental to individuals who are diagnosed with mental illness. What we can do is to be aware of it and be understanding likely to what Oh Ri Jin showed.

Second, the importance of good family relationship. Children need love, care, deep understanding, and guide. Never hurt a child whether it’s physically, mentally, or emotionally. Instead, treat them well and teach them in a good way. Third, healing process takes time, courage, and a lot of effort. Some people needs reconciliation, an apology, or genuine love and support. No matter how hard it could be, Cha Do Hyun made us realize that it’s worth it— you’ll have your happy days too. Furthermore, the characters also taught as how unconditional love looks like, how we shouldn’t be greedy, and how we should pursue and work hard for our life goals.