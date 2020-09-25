A woman who loses her husband is a widow, a man who loses his wife is a widower and a kid who loses his parents is an orphan. But there’s no word for parents who lose their child. It’s because there’s no word in this world that can describe that excruciating pain.

This pain was shown very realistically in the Netflix series ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ which aired from 22 February 2020 to 19 April 2020, presenting a story about a woman named Cha Yu-ri who has been a ghost since she died in a tragic accident five years ago. She refuses to be reincarnated.

She lingers around as a ghost so that she can look after the well-being of her daughter Seo Woo. She says, “At first, I just wanted to see her walk. Then I wanted to see her talk, eat and run. I know I have to leave but I want to stay a little longer. Just a little longer”.