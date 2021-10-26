Alec Baldwin’s shooting gun was used for target practice by crew members

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s department. Souza was hospitalised, but he has since been released.

On Friday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44, a union for propmasters, sent an email out to its members stating that the gun contained “a live round”.

The IATSE Local 44 email contradicted an earlier report that the gun Baldwin was using on set contained blanks.

In the wake of the tragedy, a source told People magazine that Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours” following the shooting: “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated.”