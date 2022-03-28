Beyond the slap: five (other) talking points from the Oscars

With due respect to a historic best picture win for “CODA,” only one talking point dominated Sunday’s Oscars—Will Smith striking Chris Rock.

That moment seems certain to launch endless memes, but here are five other talking points from the ceremony:

Hosts return

The first Oscars with hosts since 2018 had a trio of women helming the show—Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall—who wasted no time compensating for recent humorless years.

Leonardo DiCaprio has “done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends,” said Schumer, joking about his penchant for younger women.