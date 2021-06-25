Drew Barrymore had a ‘huge crush’ on Andrew McCarthy

“I had a huge crush on you but weirdly I decided to tell you I had a crush on Corey Feldman. I mean, you must have had girls falling at your feet. What was it like to be that guy?” Barrymore told McCarthy, recalling that meeting.

McCarthy claimed that he was a very shy person and found it bizarre when people came up to him, when he was public.

He said: “I don’t think I was, I think Rob Lowe was that guy. I was the other guy. I was very shy person and suddenly I was very much in public, and people were coming up to me and stuff I found that kind of weird and bizarre.”