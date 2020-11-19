Jason Momoa finds yoga the ‘hardest thing’ he has ever tried

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is always in great shape thanks to his fitness regime. But yoga, he says, is the hardest thing he has ever tried.

The “Aquaman” star recalled how he has been staying active during the past few months amidst the pandemic, and how he tried practicing yoga with his wife Lisa Bonet, reports people.com.

“So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Momoa said in an interview with a magazine.

“I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga,” the 41-year-old joked.

“I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic,” he said.