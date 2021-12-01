Tiffany Haddish, Common call it splits after one year of dating

He and Tiffany “ultimately decided to end things before continuing on with a long distance relationship,” the insider added, noting that Common will be in the United Kingdom for the next six months shooting a TV show.
Tiffany, meanwhile, is in Atlanta filming a Disney movie with Owen Wilson for several months, according to a separate source report to E! News.
Tiffany, 41, confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020, during an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she said.
“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back—it seems like he does anyways—and I love it. I love him,” she shared at that time.