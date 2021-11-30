Tom Holland to return for another ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy after ‘No Way Home’

It seems like the upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will not be actor Tom Holland’s last outing as Marvel’s neighbourhood web-slinger.

According to Variety, long-time ‘Spider-Man’ producer Amy Pascal has stated that Holland is expected to return as Spider-Man for at least three more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel -- [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” she told movie ticketing site Fandango on Monday.

Pascal added, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of... we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”