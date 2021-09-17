‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ takes you on a ride to Gongjin”

Problems start when at first the locals in Gongjin think she is cold-hearted and superficial when she is just straightforward and honest about her feelings. She’s also clumsy and soft-hearted in reality. But the first impression on her leads her potential customers away once the business opens its doors. To get in everyone’s good side, Doo Shik helps her to get her customers back.

Kim Seon Ho, who is really famous for the ‘good boy’ character as Han Ji Pyeong in the drama ‘Start-Up’, is back this time with his glamour as Hong Doo Shik. When his character Han Ji Pyeong was self-made, Doo Shik is extremely hard working as well despite being unemployed. From a stoic venture capitalist to a handyman with a heart of gold – quite a change to look forward to indeed! People call him ‘Hongbanjang’ (as in Chief Hong) in the drama as he surely appears and helps everyone if they need him. He is everyone’s favorite fixer-upper and seems to perform all the odd jobs in town, and always with a smile.