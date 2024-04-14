Why is Harry Potter still so popular in the Muggles world?

Harry Potter, an orphaned boy brought up by his unkind Muggle aunt and uncle, learns on his eleventh birthday that he is actually a wizard and that he is the son of two powerful wizards who were killed by the dark evil wizard, Lord Voldemort. Harry had escaped from the same attack with nothing more than a scar on his forehead when Voldemort’s curse, instead of killing him, rebounded upon its originator. Everyone thought Voldemort was dead, but it turns out he wasn’t. He came back multiple times but was defeated by Harry time and time again. The reason Voldemort wasn’t dead is that he split his soul into seven parts and placed them in different objects, which had to be destroyed to kill him.

Throughout the series, Harry faces various challenges with his friends whom he met at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He also fights against the dark lord and loses many loved ones while doing so. The story explores the magic of friendships, bravery, and pure love.