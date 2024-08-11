Paris Olympics closes with Hollywood ending

Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday with 14 gold medals to be decided before the French capital hands over the reins to 2028 hosts Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest episode of the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise in Europe, is expected to play a starring role at the closing ceremony.

He is reportedly set to perform a spectacular stunt sequence to mark the passing of the Games from Paris to Los Angeles which will involve the handing of the Olympic flag from one city to the other.