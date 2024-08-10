Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg likely to perform at Olympics closing

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform in the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games on Sunday, as per reports obtained by Variety.

All three performers will be seen from Los Angeles, with a combination of pre-recorded and live performances.

Ben Winston, a veteran of live music events who produced the Grammy Awards and CBS' 2021 'Adele: One Night Only' special, is working with French producers on the closing ceremony.