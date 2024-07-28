Celine Dion performs at Paris Olympics 2024 amid Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion made an emotional return to the stage on Friday at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, amid her struggles with the stiff person syndrome.

Following Lady Gaga and other European singers, Dion closed the ceremony with a memorable performance.

Dion sang Edith Piaf's 'Hymne A L'Amour' while standing at the base of the Eiffel Tower. The Canadian singer wore a sparkling, bead-adorned dress and performed next to a piano in the rain. Her emotion was visible as she concluded the song, touching the hearts of many.

This performance was Dion's first since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.