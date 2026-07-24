Runa Laila to hold her first-ever solo concert at Shilpakala today

Runa Laila has returned to Bangladesh after spending more than a month in the United States visiting family and has immediately begun preparations for a solo concert at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

She will perform this evening at the National Theatre Hall of Shilpakala Academy, presenting 10 songs from her six decade musical career. Although she has performed at the venue two or three times before, this will be her first-ever solo concert at the Shilpakala Academy in her 62-year professional career.