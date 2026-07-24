Runa Laila to hold her first-ever solo concert at Shilpakala today
Runa Laila has returned to Bangladesh after spending more than a month in the United States visiting family and has immediately begun preparations for a solo concert at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
She will perform this evening at the National Theatre Hall of Shilpakala Academy, presenting 10 songs from her six decade musical career. Although she has performed at the venue two or three times before, this will be her first-ever solo concert at the Shilpakala Academy in her 62-year professional career.
Speaking about the event, Runa Laila said, “Such initiatives are important for introducing our musical journey, songs and memories to the younger generation. I will try to perform some of the audience's favourite songs. Although I have sung at Shilpakala Academy a few times over the past 62 years, this is my first solo concert here. I hope it will be a beautiful and memorable evening with the audiences.”
Organisers said the concert will feature 10 timeless songs selected from different stages of her career. In addition to the performance, Runa Laila will receive a special honour at the event.
The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to support the people affected by the recent floods. Shilpakala Academy stated that the entire amount raised will be contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
The academy has previously organised similar tribute concerts featuring veteran singers Sabina Yasmin and Syed Abdul Hadi.
Immediately after this event, Runa Laila will resume her busy international schedule. By the end of the month, she is set to tour Australia to perform a series of concerts for the Bengali diaspora.