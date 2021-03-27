In the world of Raya by rolling on Tuktuk

Everything in the movie seems perfectly balanced because screenwriters Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim don’t get lost in their new animated playground, and never forget the story's emotional stakes. Raya isn’t just trying to bring her father back to life, she’s trying to reunite the world. It’s a smart film about one of the big themes of our current age - the nature of trust and the importance of unity. The social and political readings of the movie will be plentiful because it’s about trying to find common ground and cause again after betrayals and division.

One can enjoy ‘Raya’ purely on an adventure movie level, but it will also likely start a few interesting conversations with children about trust, forgiveness, and courage. Is fear a result of distrust or the cause of it? Are we divided because we're enemies or because we're told we're enemies?

In Raya’s fantasy world Kumandra is inspired by the rich culture and environments of Southeast Asia, aside from bearing the weight of humanity on her shoulders - she's got another burden to bear. Southeast Asia is a region that is home to 11 countries and 673 million people. There are hundreds of different cultures in this region, which begs the question - did Disney's first Southeast Asian heroin really embody it? The answer is YES. Kumandra’s five tribes each have their own distinct culture, inspired by different places in South East Asia.