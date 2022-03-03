Entertainment

Iranian film ‘Adapt’ wins the best film award at DIMFF

Prothom Alo English Desk
Winners of DIMFF along with the guests at the closing ceremony of the festival
Winners of DIMFF along with the guests at the closing ceremony of the festivalCourtesy

Iranian film ‘Adapt’ directed by Kamal Kachooeian won the ‘CinemaScope Best Film Award’ at the eighth Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF). The names of the winners in different categories were announced on the closing day of the festival on 1 March 2022 at the Star Cineplex, Shimanto Shambhar.

A total of 153 films from 31 countries were shown at the festival.

Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), addressed the closing ceremony as special guest.

He said, "We have had identified the space for work, that is filming with mobile phones. But we couldn’t find anybody to work in this field. And then, the Media Studies and Journalism department came forward and filled the void through this wonderful festival.”

Prominent filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki was the chief guest of the ceremony.

"You, the current generation, are far ahead of us. The advantage of making films with a mobile phone is that you get the same benefits as a foreign filmmaker which we couldn’t even think of in our time. I am seeing a huge potential in you.”

The winners received the award from eminent filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, prof Imran Rahman and prof Jude William Genilo.

