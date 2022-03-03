Iranian film ‘Adapt’ wins the best film award at DIMFF

Iranian film ‘Adapt’ directed by Kamal Kachooeian won the ‘CinemaScope Best Film Award’ at the eighth Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF). The names of the winners in different categories were announced on the closing day of the festival on 1 March 2022 at the Star Cineplex, Shimanto Shambhar.

A total of 153 films from 31 countries were shown at the festival.

Professor Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), addressed the closing ceremony as special guest.

He said, "We have had identified the space for work, that is filming with mobile phones. But we couldn’t find anybody to work in this field. And then, the Media Studies and Journalism department came forward and filled the void through this wonderful festival.”