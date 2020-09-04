Is it really okay to not be okay?

There were two brothers and the older one was suffering from autism disorder. Life was hard for the younger one. One day he even tried to kill his older brother. But couldn’t. Why?

“When you’re tired, get some rest. When you’re sad, go ahead and cry. It’s okay to take a break. Then one day, there will surely come a day when you’ll be able to run again.” That’s what a psychiatrist director Oh Ji-Wang said in the recent most famous drama ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’ In all the 16 episodes of this drama, viewers get introduced to a serious family crisis and how the family’s life was full of sadness.

‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ is a South K-drama starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung Se. This drama tells a story about two people who end up healing each other’s emotional and psychological wounds. In this time when mental health-related issues are rising more and more, the storytelling of ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ hits at the core of society.