Nusraat Faria's arrest is an embarrassment: Mostafa Sarwar Farooki
The immigration police arrested actress Nusraat Faria from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka yesterday, Sunday. She was arrested from the immigration check post at the airport on her way to Thailand.
There was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in a case filed with Vatara police station. She was made an accused in the case filed on charges of attempt to murder during the July mass uprising. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka today, Monday ordered her to be sent to prison in that case.
In context of Nusraat Faria’s arrest, cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki posted a Facebook status at 11:12 am today. The post read: “Usually I try not to speak beyond the jurisdiction of my ministry. But, I do have an identity of myself. I have been a part of this same industry and that’s where I’ll be returning after a few days. The arrest of Nusraat Faria has turned into an embarrassing incident for us.”
“It is the duty of our government to bring the real offenders of July uprising to justice. We have a clear stance on indiscriminate filing of cases that no one should be arrested without evidence of involvement found in primary investigation. And, that is the policy that was being followed.”
“The case against Faria has been there for quite some time now. I didn’t notice any initiative from the government of arrest before the investigation was complete. But this incident occurred after she arrived at the airport. These incidents might have been caused out of over-nervousness following the outrage surrounding former Awami League-supported President Abdul Hamid leaving the country.”
“A few days back, Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho’s wife also experienced a similar incident. These incidents are not justifiable in any way. I believe Faria will get legal justice. And hopefully, we will be able to handle such indiscriminate cases with even more sensitivity. We must remember that our main responsibility is to try the real offenders of July uprising,” the post added.