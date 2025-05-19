Nusraat Faria's arrest is an embarrassment: Mostafa Sarwar Farooki

The immigration police arrested actress Nusraat Faria from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka yesterday, Sunday. She was arrested from the immigration check post at the airport on her way to Thailand.

There was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in a case filed with Vatara police station. She was made an accused in the case filed on charges of attempt to murder during the July mass uprising. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka today, Monday ordered her to be sent to prison in that case.