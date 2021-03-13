Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement, US media reported on Friday.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had been a couple for nearly four years and had just last year bought a $40 million home in Miami.

The pair have not confirmed the break up reported by the New York Post's Page Six and TMZ.

Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie and posted Thursday on social media saying "Find a good reason to laugh today."