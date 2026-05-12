Obituary
Theatre personality Ataur Rahman passes away
Theatre personality Ataur Rahman has passed away. His body was taken from hospital to his residence in Moghbazar in the capital where, relatives, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects.
According to family sources, his janaza (funeral prayer) was held after Zuhr prayers in a field in front of the house. His body was then taken to the Central Shaheed Minar for people from all walks of life to pay their respects. His body was be kept there from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Following tributes from the state and cultural community at the Shaheed Minar, the body of Ataur Rahman was taken to the Banani graveyard. As per the family’s decision, he was being laid to eternal rest there, in his mother’s grave. Sharmistha Rahman, Ataur Rahman’s daughter, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
After remaining on life support for 10 days, renowned theatre personality Ataur Rahman passed away late Monday night. He was due to turn 85 this coming June. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is survived by his wife Shahida Rahman, daughter Sharmistha Rahman, son Shwashata Rahman, as well as countless admirers, well-wishers, and followers.
In the afternoon yesterday (Monday), Sharmistha Rahman told Prothom Alo that Ataur Rahman’s condition deteriorated after he fell down at home on 1 May. He was first taken to a hospital in Gulshan, where doctors said he required ICU (Intensive Care Unit) support. Since ICU facilities were unavailable there at the time, he was later admitted to a hospital in Dhanmondi.
Sharmistha Rahman said that Ataur Rahman was placed on life support immediately after admission. Last Saturday, his condition improved slightly, and the life support was removed. However, when his condition worsened again, he was put back on life support on Sunday. At around 12:45 am on Monday night, the life support was withdrawn, and doctors declared him dead.
Ataur Rahman was a versatile figure in Bangladesh’s cultural arena. He was simultaneously a theatre personality, actor, stage director, and writer. Born on 18 June 1941 in Noakhali, he was regarded as one of the pioneers of the post-independence theatre movement in Bangladesh. A postgraduate in Soil Science from the University of Dhaka, Ataur Rahman was one of the founding members of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya. In 1972, he emerged as a theatre director through Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s play Buro Shaliker Ghare Ro.
The founder of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya also directed acclaimed plays such as Waiting for Godot, Galileo, Jealousy, Raktakarabi, Ekhon Dushshomoy, and Opekkhaman.
Outside Nagorik, Ataur Rahman directed productions including Agal Bhangar Pala, Payer Awaj Pawa Jay, Macbeth, Waiting for Godot, Banglar Mati Banglar Jol, Narigan, and Rudra Robi O Jallianwalabagh. Alongside teaching part-time at various universities, he authored several books, including Projapoti Nibondho, Monchosarothir Kabyokotha, Natok Korte Hole, Natyaprabondho Bichitra, and Lekhoni. He also acted in several television dramas and films.
A former member of the Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, and the Afro-Asian People’s Solidarity Council, Ataur Rahman also served on the Appeal Committee for Bangladesh Theatre and the Film Jury Board.
This distinguished theatre personality also served as president of the Bangladesh chapter of the International Theatre Institute and later of its global branch. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh’s culture and theatre, Ataur Rahman received both the Ekushey Padak and the Independence Award.