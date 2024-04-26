Maiden International Disability Art Festival in Bangladesh begins

On the first day, guests were invited to attend and watch five theatre productions: ’71 in Silence by Ramesh Meyyappan, ‘Circus Circus’ by Mostafiz Shahin, ‘Tribeni’ by Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, ‘Kendro Borabor Shurongotir Naam Prithibi’ by Esha Yousuf and Rafiqul Islam, and ‘WASTELAND - A Journey’ by Sanjay Ganguly, director, Jana Sanskriti Centre for Theatre of the Oppressed, Kolkata.

One panel discussion took place on the first day, titled ‘Disability Representation in the Art Sector’, which addressed the underrepresentation of people with disabilities in multiple spheres of society, including arts.

On the concluding day, the rest of the five theatre productions will take place: ‘Otopor Karim Bawali’ by Shamim Sagar, ‘Shongoti’ by Samiun Jahan Dola, ‘Kajol Rekha’ by Al Zabir, ‘Pittrigon’ by Dr. Aamir Zaman, and ‘Shwapno Kahon’ by Ashim Das. Participants can attend two panel discussions: ‘Breaking Barriers for Accessible Arts’ and ‘Funding Inclusion for Disability Arts’. The ‘Breaking Barriers for Accessible Arts’ titled panel discussion will identify and address the barriers that people with disabilities face in accessing cultural and artistic opportunities.

Minister Dipu Moni said, “Although people with disabilities face various physical and mental challenges, most of them are not any less capable than others in terms of intelligence and creativity. In fact, in many cases, they are more creative than others if we can create opportunities for them. On behalf of the Government of Bangladesh, I would like to thank and congratulate the British Council, Dhaka Theatre, IID, and everyone involved in this unique event.”