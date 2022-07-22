Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation case verdict

Hollywood actor Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal on Thursday of the $10 million defamation verdict that a Virginia jury awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

According to Variety, Heard’s lawyers had announced they would appeal immediately after the jury found on 1 June that she had defamed Depp by publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury held that the statement was false and was made with “actual malice”.