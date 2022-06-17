Kardashian did not ruin Marilyn dress: owner

Kim Kardashian did not damage the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala in New York, the museum that owns it said Thursday, after fans complained the gown had been torn.

Kardashian turned heads last month when she appeared at the event in the skin-tight dress the screen siren wore to serenade then-president John F. Kennedy on his birthday in 1962.

But a Monroe memorabilia collector complained this week the dress had been ripped, and published what he said were before-and-after pictures showing missing crystals and tears by its fasteners.