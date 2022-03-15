Lalon Festival begins in Kushtia today

Hundreds of admirers from home and abroad have already gathered at Lalon Akhra to take part in the festival.

The festival will feature open discussions, Baul songs by artistes of Lalon Academy and prominent singers, fair and cultural performances.

Traders who have put up stalls on the banks of the Mora Kali river for the rural fair, a part of the festival, are hoping for good sales as devotees have already thronged the Akra premises.