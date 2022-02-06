Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar sang in Bangladesh at the end of the Liberation War

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar performed at different places of Bangladesh immediately after the Liberation War. She recalled her musical performances in Bangladesh in a tweet on 14 September 2019.

In the tweet, Lata Mangeshkar recalled her tour with Ajanta Shilpigoshthi in 1971 with eminent actor Sunil Dutt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The tweet, posted in Hindi, said “Namashkar. Immediately after the Liberation War in 1971, I took part in many programmes with the troupe of Sunil Dutt in Bangladesh. That time we went to all the places by army aircraft.”

Many Indian artistes extended their help to the Bangladesh government during the Liberation War in 1971. Besides Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Hemanta Mukherjee, Mohammad Rafi, Manna Dey, Salil Chowdhury and many others performed for Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Later, Lata Mangeshkar sang in a Liberation War-based Bangladeshi film, Raktakta Bangla, directed by Mamtaz Ali in 1972.

The song ‘O Dadabhai’, composed by noted music director Salil Chowdhury, garnered a huge popularity in Bangladesh that time. That was the only playback Lata Mangeshkar sang in Bangladeshi cinema.

Read more from Entertainment
Post Comment
Advertisement