Lata Mangeshkar sang in Bangladesh at the end of the Liberation War

The tweet, posted in Hindi, said “Namashkar. Immediately after the Liberation War in 1971, I took part in many programmes with the troupe of Sunil Dutt in Bangladesh. That time we went to all the places by army aircraft.”
Many Indian artistes extended their help to the Bangladesh government during the Liberation War in 1971. Besides Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Hemanta Mukherjee, Mohammad Rafi, Manna Dey, Salil Chowdhury and many others performed for Bangladesh.
Later, Lata Mangeshkar sang in a Liberation War-based Bangladeshi film, Raktakta Bangla, directed by Mamtaz Ali in 1972.
The song ‘O Dadabhai’, composed by noted music director Salil Chowdhury, garnered a huge popularity in Bangladesh that time. That was the only playback Lata Mangeshkar sang in Bangladeshi cinema.