Live in 2092 with ‘Space Sweepers’

South Korea’s latest released film called 'Space Sweepers' has become the talk of the town since its release on Netflix on 5 February 2021. This is not just a space film, it was more of emotional value and pain. The emotions are so strong that you just find everything in this movie appealing. Altogether, it's also a movie that talks about the reality of earth that may happen in the future.

Space Sweepers is a South Korean movie set in the far-flung future, and as usual, things aren’t looking too good for humanity then. In the movie, the year 2092 is going on and our planet earth is dying. The sky is full of choking dust, the soil is burned and acidic, and humanity is masked up and barely getting by. The human race hasn’t quite been able to successfully combat pollution and climate change on Earth and as a result, humanity is now looking to greener pastures by living on purpose-built massive space stations with environments all of their own created by the CEO of a massive conglomerate known as ‘UTS’, in a key role as the richest man ever James Sullivan (Richard Armitage) who is now trying to create a controversial alternative human habitation on planet Mars.

The only problem is that this future is only available to the few rich people, with the majority of Earth’s population left to eke out a slow death. That leaves the scramble for resources among these destitute pretty high. While the planet Earth is already a polluted mess the space is also full of dangerous floating garbage like discarded satellites and deserted spaceships. Since 95% of the population can’t make it to the artificial earth, many folks eke out to one job as “sweepers,” scavenging for space debris they can salvage for hard cash.