Kaiser Hamid shares update on Kaarina’s latest physical condition

A new phase of treatment has begun for content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser after she was taken to Chennai, India, for advanced medical care following critical liver-related complications.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore, Chennai. Physicians are now treating her lungs, after which she will undergo a liver transplant.

Speaking Thursday afternoon, about Kaarina’s latest condition, her father and former national football team player Kaiser Hamid told Prothom Alo, “We have been satisfied with their treatment over the past three days since she was placed on the air ambulance. They are taking great care of my daughter. They have formed a medical board, two nurses remain on duty in the ICU at all times, and they are regularly updating us.”