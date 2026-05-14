Kaiser Hamid shares update on Kaarina’s latest physical condition
A new phase of treatment has begun for content creator and actress Kaarina Kaiser after she was taken to Chennai, India, for advanced medical care following critical liver-related complications.
She is currently undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore, Chennai. Physicians are now treating her lungs, after which she will undergo a liver transplant.
Speaking Thursday afternoon, about Kaarina’s latest condition, her father and former national football team player Kaiser Hamid told Prothom Alo, “We have been satisfied with their treatment over the past three days since she was placed on the air ambulance. They are taking great care of my daughter. They have formed a medical board, two nurses remain on duty in the ICU at all times, and they are regularly updating us.”
Kaiser Hamid added, “The lung treatment they started is going well so far. After this, treatment for the liver will begin. Everyone should pray for my daughter.”
At 11:00 pm last Monday, Kaarina Kaiser left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Chennai by air ambulance. Her mother and two brothers accompanied her.
Earlier, Kaarina’s family said that blood tests had been conducted on her two brothers, and one of them would donate part of his liver.
According to family sources, Kaarina initially developed a fever. Later, physicians detected an infection in her body. At the same time, complications from hepatitis A and E led to liver failure. When her condition deteriorated, she was moved to the ICU and later placed on life support.
Although she first gained popularity as a content creator, Kaarina Kaiser had recently been busy acting and writing screenplays. Her lively presentations and relatable social media content made her popular among young audiences. She later gradually established herself in the OTT and television drama industry as well.
Alongside acting, she has also worked as a screenwriter. Her notable works include ‘Internship’ and ‘36-24-36.’ Since news of her illness spread on social media, colleagues and fans have been expressing hopes and prayers for her recovery.