Karina’s two brothers undergo blood tests in Chennai, one to donate liver
Content creator and actress Karina Kaiser, who remains in critical condition due to complications related to her liver, has begun a new phase of treatment after being taken to Chennai, India, for advanced medical care.
She is currently receiving treatment at Christian Medical College in Vellore, Chennai. Physicians have said they will first treat her lung complications before proceeding with a liver transplant.
Karina left Dhaka for Chennai by air ambulance at 11:00 pm on Monday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Her mother and two brothers accompanied her. Her father, former national footballer Kaiser Hamid, confirmed the matter.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, Kaiser Hamid said, “The physicians there have started treatment immediately. They are first trying to stabilise the lung complications. After that, they will carry out the liver operation. Her blood pressure is under control. Her heart, kidneys and all other organs are functioning properly.”
Kaiser Hamid also said that physicians in Chennai informed the family that Karina had been administered an excessive dose of sleeping medication while undergoing treatment in Bangladesh.
They are now working step by step to improve her physical condition. He added that physicians are also draining fluid accumulated in her lungs.
Preparations for Karina’s liver transplant have already begun. The family said physicians tested blood samples from both of her brothers, one of whom will donate part of his liver.
Kaiser Hamid said, “My younger son, Sadat Hamid, has the same blood group as Karina. However, blood samples from both my sons have been taken.”
Earlier, on Sunday, Kaiser Hamid had said the family decided to take Karina abroad urgently after her physical condition deteriorated rapidly. He also contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain a visa.
At the time, he said, “We do not have much time in hand. We want to take her abroad as quickly as possible.”
Family sources said Karina initially developed a fever before physicians detected an infection in her body.
At the same time, complications arising from Hepatitis A and E led to liver failure. As her condition worsened, physicians admitted her to the intensive care unit and later placed her on life support.
Although Karina first gained recognition as a content creator, she had recently been focusing on acting and screenwriting.
Her lively presentation style and relatable content on social media made her popular among younger audiences. She later established herself gradually in the OTT and television drama industry.
Alongside acting, she also worked as a screenwriter. Her notable works include “Internship” and “36-24-36”.
Following news of her illness on social media, colleagues and fans have continued to express their hopes for her recovery.