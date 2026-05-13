Karina’s two brothers undergo blood tests in Chennai, one to donate liver

Content creator and actress Karina Kaiser, who remains in critical condition due to complications related to her liver, has begun a new phase of treatment after being taken to Chennai, India, for advanced medical care.

She is currently receiving treatment at Christian Medical College in Vellore, Chennai. Physicians have said they will first treat her lung complications before proceeding with a liver transplant.

Karina left Dhaka for Chennai by air ambulance at 11:00 pm on Monday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Her mother and two brothers accompanied her. Her father, former national footballer Kaiser Hamid, confirmed the matter.