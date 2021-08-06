‘Luca’: Friendship, adventure and sea monsters

Unlike many animated films, ‘Luca’ gets beyond the old tropes and highlights a character with disabilities. Giulia’s single father Massimo Marcovaldo (Marco Barricelli), is an imposing fisherman who was born without an arm. At first glance, his stature and fishing spears frightens the daylights out of Luca and Alberto. But eventually, Luca and Alberto find their way into Massimo’s big heart. Since the movie began streaming in June, the internet has applauded Massimo’s character for including a limb difference on-screen so deftly. Director Enrico Casarosa said in an interview that, at first they thought about Massimo’s character losing his arm in World War II but then they came up with the line, “this is how I came into the world” to portray limb difference without making it a defining characteristic.

Pixar’s tradition of making beautiful movies continues with this film. Director Enrico Casarosa and his team did a magnificent job of bringing small-town Portorosso to life, giving it a warm, lived-in feel, and the immense amount of research that went into recreating the ethos of the era is well-justified. With multiple color spurts of Italian scenes, the film represented the country’s magnificent aesthetic. Cobblestoned streets wind their way into squiggly lanes of tall houses packed one after the other, noisy neighbors pour out into the open plaza for an afternoon chat with friends, and when children call out to each other for a round of street soccer. The imagery in Luca is not skin deep. The almost outrageous attention to detail that is common to each Pixar movie is very much present here and can be appreciated only during a re-watch session. All of the beautiful artworks, animation, visual storytelling, and also music were so perfect that you would want to visit this fictional yet amazing place in Italy again and again. It may not feel as complex as some films but it instead leans into the childlike wonder of growing up and reflects that in how the story is told visually. It works wonderfully.