Meena: Little girl with big dreams

Meena started out by counting chickens and now she’s talking about big problems like AIDS, dowry, child marriage, coronavirus, gender equality and so on. Meena, the main character of an animated series, is a 9-year-old girl who lives with her parents and her brother Raju. The first episode of the Meena series was telecast on BTV. In the first episode, ‘Count your chickens’, Meena wishes to go to school, but her parents did not let her because she is a girl. To overcome this problem, Meena takes the help of her parrot, Mithu, who memorises the school lessons and then repeats it to her after classes. With the help of Mithu, Meena learns how to count. She counts her family's chickens and realises that one is missing. It turns out that a thief has stolen the chicken. The villagers chase the thief and are able to recover the chicken. Finally, Meena's parents understand the value of education and allow her to go to school with her brother Raju.

The first episode talks about a big problem like not letting a child go to school just because she is a girl. After this episode, there were other episodes that talked about many more social concerns. The Meena cartoon also taught us about basic hygiene, like washing hands before and after eating food, using proper sanitary latrines. Meena taught us these things and for today’s world, this is the most important thing to do now. So, those who grew up watching Meena cartoon already know the importance of these things.