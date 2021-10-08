'MIDNIGHT': A night you can’t forget

It's also interesting to note that Wi Ha Joon's performance is also absolutely chilling and convincing as a psychopath serial killer, enjoying the hunt of killing. His character Do-Shik can manage to turn what was happening and manipulate the people from his lies. He can switch his expressions like a mask, not showing a hint of fear or unease even when confronted with the police. This also shows how most people only believe what they see without knowing everything. The fact that nothing about him makes any sense only boosts the film’s entertainment factor. From the lack of any explanation for his behaviour and obsession with murder to be able to whip out a perfectly pressed disguise at the drop of a pin. Wi Ha Joon said in an interview that, “I lost up to 12 kg to play the role. It’s a role that I've always dreamed of since I started acting, but it was more burdensome than I expected. It was mentally exhausting. However, I'm still grateful to the director and the cast for helping me bring out the best of my abilities".

‘Midnight’ is definitely a success in its genre and goes far beyond its purview to deliver a powerful message for disabled people. The film did a really good job of portraying the difficulties of hearing-impaired people. For example, the portrayal of real-life situations like how having a meal with other colleagues is so much more difficult and different, and not being able to hear what others are saying of you can be so hurtful. What made the film great on another level is its use of auditory elements to enhance these portrayals. The movie goes silent often to get the audience to understand the hardships of hearing-impaired people like Kyung-mi and her mother, which made the situations so real and conveyed the fear from the victim’s point of view.