Mistreatment in Korean military exposed by the drama D.P.

Many soldiers have killed themselves over at least the past decade, and there have been numerous incidents where abused soldiers ended up murdering their comrades in frustration. A news report by a Korean media outlet stated that based on the Korean Ministry of National Defense’s statistical yearbook, the number of deserters in the Korean military hopefully has been decreasing. From 640 deserters in 2013, it went down to 115 in 2019. But based on data submitted by the defense ministry to the National Assembly Legislative Investigation Office, in 2020 alone, there have been 946 reported cases of violence and harassment in the military. Without a question, there are countless more cases that have gone unreported.

Actor 33-year-old Jung Hae-in also fulfilled his military service when he was 21-years-old. In an interview, he said, “I tried to put my own memories of military life in him. Stating one’s rank and name, the salutes, cleaning the lockers and boots, and dealing with the seniors, I revived all those past memories.” He also added, “I felt like I was re-enlisted while doing D.P.” The webtoon’s creator Kim Bo-tong and some production team members had served in the real-life D.P. and that’s why the series was more realistic. Director Han Jun-hee also said, “What was most important for me was what kind of stories could be portrayed through this series. As young men in their early 20s all go serve in the military and I think people can easily relate with the story and put themselves in the shoes of the characters.”

Overall, D.P. came to life as a way to challenge the idea that ‘things have gotten better since.’ It came to help those who are still fighting in the dark by themselves. It is one of the finest K-Drama series released this year.

* Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka