Mithila will miss her mother’s cooking on Eid

Rafiath Rashid Mithila is an actress popular both in Bangladesh and in West Bengal. Right now, she is extremely busy in promoting her web series ‘Mont2 Pilot’, the sequel of ‘Montu Pilot’. This web series was recently released on OTT platform Hoichoi. She visited Dhaka just a few days ago. Currently, she is in Kolkata and will be there on Eid also.

Mithila couldn’t manage to do any shopping exclusively for Eid. She didn’t get to buy much gifts for anyone either. However, she said that her Eid gifts for her husband Srijit and daughter Ayra from Dhaka have already reached Kolkata.