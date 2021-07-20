Mohanagar: Integrity in an age of decadence!

There are several ways of looking at a celluloid work. But first, the reason why I am using the term ‘celluloid work’ needs a little elaboration. With filmdom evolving into a web-based entertainment due to corona, movies are now watched mainly through subscribed film platforms. Don’t ask me when we can go back to the cinema halls and enjoy a roaring movie with a full house because the virus has upended the normal way of living.

Anyway, the spotlight now is on a film series called Mohanagar, which has created quite a stir in both sides of Bengal. Like I said earlier, there are two ways of addressing a film work, one from the perspective of a film buff and, another from the angle of a social observer.

For commercial movies, the latter role becomes somewhat peripheral since implausible plots, dramatic dialogues topped by an onslaught of pelvic gyrations and item numbers, a proper reflection of society is totally lost.

However, for those films that mirror society, there is a deep interest; understandably, these also have a longer shelf life.