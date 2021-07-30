‘Move to Heaven’: The final move after death

At first, Sang Gu didn’t want this guardianship but then he finds that accepting this guardianship will give him access to all of his brother’s assets. But for that to happen, Sang Gu must show that he can live amicably with Geu-ru for three months, and within this time he should also work for ‘Move to Heaven’ during this period. Sang Gu, likewise, comes off as ill-mannered and brusque. But slowly while working for ‘Move to Heaven’ he learns about the importance of life and death as well as family and communication. Through him, the show explores the weight of consequences and the path to redemption.

People who have lost their loved ones may be all too familiar with the inexpressible pain that comes only after all the ceremonious formalities are done. The deafening silence when returning to one’s home boasts an absence that has never been more visceral and real. Clothes left unworn, books meticulously curated across the years, worn-out shoes, all suddenly bereft of their owner. Have you ever thought about who will sorts out homes and belongings once someone’s gone? In most cases, you’d assume that the deceased’s family would but, if they can’t face it or there are no relatives to take care of things, what will happen then? That’s when the trauma cleaners step in. And Geu-ru reminds you that although you can’t see someone it doesn’t mean they are not with you. As long as you remember them, they are not gone.