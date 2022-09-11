Marvel antiheroes steal the show at Disney's D23 fan convention

One of the movie's stars, Angela Bassett, paid homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, who received wide acclaim for his portrayal of the title character, T'Challa. "Chadwick was with us every step of the way," she said.

Harrison Ford received a rousing reception from the audience for reprising his role of the adventurous archeologist Indiana Jones.

The actor appeared emotional as he took the stage, saying, "I'm proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons," gesturing to co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Indiana Jones 5’, due out in June, may well mark Ford's final appearance in the franchise. "This is it," Ford said. "I will not fall down for you again."