Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhon looked fierce in the teaser of her upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Khufiya’, which was shared by Netflix India on Monday.

The film is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix soon, reports Indian news agency ANI.

Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘Khufiya’ is based on the espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan.