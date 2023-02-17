Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

Action star Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

The 67-year-old US ‘Die Hard’ actor stepped away from Hollywood in March and has been out of the limelight since then.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," a statement said.