'Shaaticup', 'Sinpaat' maker Touqir debuts to big screen with 'Delupi'
After earning widespread acclaim for his two original series ‘Shaaticup’ and ‘Sinpaat’ on OTT platforms, filmmaker Mohammad Touqir Islam is set to make his debut in full-length feature filmmaking with his new film, ‘Delupi’.
Released in 2022, ‘Shaaticup’, set in the city of Rajshahi, drew praise from critics and audiences alike for its authentic storytelling and strong local essence. Two years later, Touqir followed it up with ‘Sinpaat’, further cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most promising young directors.
Speaking about his latest project, Touqir said the name ‘Delupi’ is inspired by Deluti Union in Paikgacha upazila of Khulna. “The story is a work of ‘fictional reality,’ drawn from the lives, struggles and relationships of people in that region,” he said.
He added that ‘Delupi’ goes beyond one locality, reflecting experiences of people from all walks of life across the country, making it universally relatable.
From filming locations to the cast, everything about the production is local. “I have always wanted to tell stories about real people,” Touqir said adding, “The film ‘Delupi’ is a continuation of that effort. Every character and every frame in this film reflects real lives and emotions. Conveying genuine feelings mattered far more to me than big budgets or star names.”
Produced by Footprint Film Production House, the film was officially announced through the company’s social media pages on Thursday, 9 October. According to the director, ‘Delupi’ is expected to be released in cinema halls soon.