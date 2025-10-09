'Shaaticup', 'Sinpaat' maker Touqir debuts to big screen with 'Delupi'

After earning widespread acclaim for his two original series ‘Shaaticup’ and ‘Sinpaat’ on OTT platforms, filmmaker Mohammad Touqir Islam is set to make his debut in full-length feature filmmaking with his new film, ‘Delupi’.

Released in 2022, ‘Shaaticup’, set in the city of Rajshahi, drew praise from critics and audiences alike for its authentic storytelling and strong local essence. Two years later, Touqir followed it up with ‘Sinpaat’, further cementing his reputation as one of the country’s most promising young directors.