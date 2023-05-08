Shubhman Gill to lend voice for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Cricketer Shubhman Gill is now all set to woo the audience with his voice. Yes, you read it right.

The Indian batter will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures' animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sharing the update, Shubhman took to Instagram and wrote, "Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action."