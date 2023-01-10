Weinstein sentencing in LA rape case postponed

A sentencing hearing for former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein over the rape of a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room a decade ago was postponed on Monday.

The Oscar-winning former producer, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence for his 2020 conviction in New York for sex crimes.

He faces a possible further 18-year-term in California, increasing the likelihood the "Pulp Fiction" producer will spend the rest of his life in prison, even as he appeals both cases.

In the Los Angeles case, he was convicted on 19 December of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object of a woman identified in court as "Jane Doe #1."