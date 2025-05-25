Cannes best actress Melliti is football player spotted in street

Nadia Melliti, who won best actress at the Cannes Festival Saturday for her first-ever role in a film, is a French student and amateur football player who was spotted in the street.

Melliti beat Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence and Elle Fanning to the award, with many critics also lauding Japanese child revelation Yui Suzuki in 'Renoir'.

Before walking the red carpet for the premiere of Hafsia Herzi's 'The Little Sister', the 23-year-old was preparing for exams.

In the coming-of-age tale, she plays 17-year-old Fatima, a Muslim girl in Paris struggling with her identity and religion as she explores her homosexuality.

"I've never done any theatre or cinema," Melliti told AFP during the festival.